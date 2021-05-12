Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The series sheds light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature 41-year-old Holly Furlone of Exeter, N.H., a singer/songwriter, educator and mother to “an amazing 13-year-old.” Her latest EP, Mojo, was recorded at Mojo Music Studios in Franconia and is available on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and other music channels.
For more visit hollyfurlone.com or find her on Facebook (facebook.com/HollyFurlone.music), Instagram (@hollyfurlone), and Soundcloud (soundcloud.com/hollyfurlone).
When the pandemic hit what did you have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
The pandemic forced the cancellation of no less than 50 shows for me from March to December of 2020 alone which, aside from squashing my ability to connect with people, meant a significant loss of income.
How did COVID impact you artistically and financially?
Artistically, COVID gave me the opportunity to connect with people in ways that playing out live and in-person simply does not (yet) facilitate. Suddenly, family/friends/fans in different time zones or with varied life circumstances could tune into a livestream and interact in intentional and meaningful ways. Folks who aren’t keen on the bar/restaurant scene were able to experience my music in a way that felt comfortable and accessible to them.
Generally keeping a pretty busy schedule, Covid forced me to slow down a bit and take in more of the world around me; to pay attention to the significance of the little things and be more aware of the personal role(s) I play in my local & global community.
How did you adjust?
Live streaming has generated a TON of psychic capital for me. Unfortunately, I can’t make rent with that particular currency. That said, folks have been so generous with their virtual tip jar contributions and in hiring me to play private, online shows. I’m beyond grateful for those gestures. Additionally, at the very beginning of the pandemic, I was fortunate enough to qualify for unemployment as a gig worker for a short time while the new terms of my teaching position were drafted. That kept my head AND shoulders out of the water. And was quite humbling for me.
Throwing myself head first back into my teaching career was monumental for me. I didn’t realize just how much I missed being physically and mentally more present (figuratively and literally) for my roles in education. I was able to supplement some of my income loss with more time “in” the classroom and was also able to pick up a per diem, night time cleaning job.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
Aside from the adjustments I mentioned above, I also became my child’s homeschool teacher. So, Sundays through Wednesday I balance instruction and curriculum for my 13-year-old and conduct the remote portion of my actual teaching job. Thursday and Friday are remote instruction/curriculum for my child and in-person instruction for my actual teaching job for which I commute from Campton to Hampton. (Really, it’s Campton to Stratham but “Campton to Hampton” is more pleasing to my ear, lol).
I have a really lovely relationship with my child. Ask anyone that knows me and they’ll tell you that that child is my absolute favorite thing in the whole history or potential future of all things. However, pre-pandemic, if someone asked me if I’d ever be willing to entertain homeschooling, I would have simultaneously laughed and recoiled.
When we realized that it was not really a choice for us to NOT homeschool, I don’t know … magic just kind of happened. While certainly not without its challenges (the illusion that homeschool was not going to be robust was short lived, heh), it’s been a really beautiful, engaging and meaningful process for both of us. We’ve learned so much more from each other and I’ve been able to watch my child latch on to concepts and themes in ways that have provided deep and practical connections that might not otherwise have been possible this year. By far my favorite ‘happy accident’ this pandemic has gleaned.
Like many other people, this pandemic has meant virtual get-togethers only with my family (mom, siblings, other relatives and good friends). At times, especially toward the beginning, we were not all on the same page with what felt/was safe and what did/was not. It was trying and often heartbreaking, for sure. But, in my mind, well worth the inconvenience. Erring heavily on the side of caution has gotten us all through and sleeping better at night so far. Being diligent and mindful of others is something I can control and contribute and so I’ll keep on doing my best to honor both of those things.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
That’s a tough one. I kind of love the blue light glasses I’ve been wearing for all of my Zoom time. I’ll probably keep those around. But seriously, I’m not really sure. I’ve been more self-reliant and more conscientious about my consumption (dietarily and information-based) & spending habits. Focusing more on things I actually need versus things I want. Those healthy habits feel permanent. I’d like to keep those around.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
I’ve written a few songs during this time period and only one of them is directly connected to (what I’ve perceived to be) some of the negative aspects of Covid. I just needed to get it out o me, move on and not give that part of this situation any more of my time and energy.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
I have more of a process-over-product mindset with most things and so it’s hard for me to identify a moment that would give me a sense of terminus (with regard to this pandemic). As desperate as I am to latch onto that sentiment, I feel like we’re still a ways away from that. Focusing on the steps to get there, though.
