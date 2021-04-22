Creatives & COVID: James Frase-White

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The profiles shed light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature 74-year-old James Frase-White, of St. Johnsbury, whose creative pursuits include poetry, stained glass, painting, paper cutting, watercolors, and stone carving. Since 2016 he has been a board member at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild and curator for their Back Room Gallery. He works with artists, individually and in group shows. This year The Guild has three individual artist exhibitions and two multi-artist shows planned.
When the pandemic hit what did your organization have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
We had several shows booked in or Back Room Gallery but closed for most of March and April. I extended the show that was in place so the artist would be able to finish his exhibit, which had just begun at the lockdown.
Through careful rearrangement, I was able to exhibit all the artists that had been scheduled. And the year was able to resume, at a measured level, and under strict COVID quarantine regulations.
How did COVID impact your organization artistically and financially?
At first, there was a setback, but the St. Johnsbury community has been very supportive, and bought locally, allowing us to survive, even under strict rules and regulations to stay sanitary and stay open.
How did your organization adjust?
We cut down our hours, and fortunately, under the supervision of one of our Board Members who is a nurse, who worked on “the front lines,” we were able to keep up with all safety precautions to maintain a safe and sanitary home for our artisans work.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for you/your organization to grow or change as an artist/arts organization?
It seemed to give us a greater bond as a group, and greater space artistically — we are all serious artisans in a variety of fields — to work on our individual disciplines. It also seemed to grow the NEK artistic community closer, in rebuilding downtown with too many empty storefronts, which hopefully will continue to cement us all as family all bound together in this very special area in the NE corner of Vermont.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
It has made us defensively closer, with deeper bonds, and also, given us a wider sense of family, as the whole country (well, most of it) was more closely bound together to fight a fierce, and elusive enemy.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
I hope we will look each other in the eye more carefully — something the wearing of masks has “accidentally” done, helping us to be more respectful and caring towards one another.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Does your organization have anything booked or scheduled?
We look forward to having Artist Openings when new shows begin — it is a social affair we have been building over the years and hope to enlarge as a “must-do” society event that will help promote the arts — and the artist(s) who is/are exhibiting their works in the Gallery. This will also bring more people into the Guild to see the 100 or so Vermont Artisans who make our cooperative a wonderful place to shop, learn and visit.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Yes. I think it has made us all more conscientious.
Solitude has taken us more deeply into our own field, emotionally and with greater emphasis on perfecting our craftsmanship.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
When we open that first bottle of wine at our first Back Room Exhibit Artist’s Opening Party!
