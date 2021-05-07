Creatives & COVID: Jason Tors

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The series sheds light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature 46-year-old Jason Tors, a North Country based graphic designer, artist, musician and owner of The Loading Dock, a live performance venue in Littleton. In addition, he is a member of the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission, New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and Richardson Memorial Library Board of Trustees.
A father and husband, he is also a non-profit consultant, web site manager for Screwgun Records, and snowboard instructor with Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country.
When the pandemic hit what did The Loading Dock have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
The Loading Dock had a full schedule of weekly shows booked and scheduled through May 2020. Everything got cancelled.
How did COVID impact you artistically and financially?
The Loading Dock needed to close for public events, financially the bottom dropped out and we were left with little or no income. More valuable at the time was having a safe space outside my home where I could go and get back in touch with my artistic practice. Use of The Loading Dock extended to a small group of local musicians and artists that continued to use The Loading Dock for art and music and even that shut down as the pandemic got worse going into the fall and winter. Artistically I am thankful to have a space that I can use to work in and for the short term it outweighs the financial burden.
How did The Loading Dock adjust?
We didn’t adjust. The primary focus of the loading dock was never about purely financial gain. If we wanted to make $ we would sell alcohol. Our interest was in the social capital, the community and cultural connectedness and building the foundation of a strong arts scene in Littleton. Much of our activities went online, we chose not to venture into live streaming events, going into an extended hibernation felt like the right thing to do.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for you to grow or change as an artist?
This past year has been more about getting through this time and diving deeper into personal work and artistic expression. The pandemic has sharpened the contrast of what our role should be in the community. Currently a lot of that work is going towards planning outdoor shows with Littleton Main Street Inc. and the cultural commission. Throughout this past year I have been feeling a groundswell of arts and artists in Littleton and got inspired to plan and advocate for a townwide celebration of the arts with Littleton First Friday Arts happening this summer. In conjunction with the cultural commission I hope to set the stage for a spontaneous burst of arts & culture on First Friday (6/4, 7/2, 8/6)
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
COVID made me less inclined to deal with bullshit. My feeling now is that life is too short to beat around the bush. As a family, we are rock solid, we give each other lots of space. My son is now driving and eager to explore, at times frustrated with being trapped in the North Country. I have developed a habit of walking twice a day, it clears my mind, gives me time to be in the woods with my dogs and listen to music, podcasts or just think about things I need to do.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
I will continue to wear a mask in crowded places. I really don’t see that changing for me personally any time soon. I will continue to walk my dogs twice a day.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Do you or The Loading Dock have anything booked or scheduled?
We have some tentative dates for the end of summer, indoor shows at the loading dock but I am waiting for NH venue guidelines to relax. The First Friday Arts in Littleton will be exciting, response has been amazing so far. We are partnering with the WMCC writers festival and will be hosting a live stream event on 5/14. It will be hybrid, some video submissions with in-person performances.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Yes. Art is influenced by everything and vice versa. I firmly believe that art got better under the pressure cooker that was COVID. The isolation and dedication to personal craft is sure to result in some amazing things that we haven’t seen yet. I know I got a few things up my sleeve.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
The day I stop seeing discarded masks in public places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.