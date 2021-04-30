Creatives & COVID: Joe Cimino

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The profiles shed light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature 65-year-old Joseph Cimino, of Franconia, a bassist, music producer and radio show host (Mojo Marketplace Radio). He is a founding member of the Wicked Smart Horn Band and runs Mojo Music Studio with his son, Anthony.
When the pandemic hit what did you have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
When it hit we lost approximately 25 jobs with The Wicked Smart Horn Band and all of our live sound work. We also closed Mojo Music Studio to the public for recording sessions. 2019 was our busiest year to date, with 2020 planned to be even bigger than that, only to have that all fall by the wayside.
How did COVID impact you artistically and financially?
Artistically it was devastating, it was also mentally and physically draining. After all, it’s what I’ve done all my life.
Financially it was traumatic. We lost 100 percent of our income.
How did you adjust?
Well, we never did adjust. We are hoping a year later now that we would be able to get back to our work and passion, but it’s just not happening yet.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for you to grow or change as an artist?
It’s given us time to assess our business and create a business plan for when we re-open the studio and get back on the road with the band.
We also started an in-house radio show/podcast. We are highlighting local music and giving facts about music history. It’s a variety show.
I was in the studio one day and I said “We have to do something with all this gear and I want to help my fellow musicians” So we did!
The show now airs locally on The Outlaw 93.7 And it’s steaming all over the country on mojorecordingstudio.com. We are currently looking for sponsors to advertise on the show.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
Well in a way it brought my family closer, we learned how to slow down and create a peaceful family life together to get through these uncertain times.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
It has left a permanent scar on the music business. Time will tell what changes will be here to stay.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Do you have anything booked or scheduled?
Between the studio and the band, we have some sessions and gigs booked on the horizon. But we are still getting cancellations. As of right now, we do not have a date when we will be back open for in-person sessions and what the fate of our gigs booked will be.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Yes. Music is the voice of the people. It always has been that way. From World War II to today, you can see how these unfortunate circumstances changed music. Artists will always write about the world around them and what affects them. Lots of great art and music has been made during this pandemic.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
That’s a good question. We all can only pray and stay strong and healthy. This too shall pass. You can’t quarantine love.
