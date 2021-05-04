Creatives & COVID: Justin Lander And Rose Friedman

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted.
The series sheds light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature Justin Lander, 45, and Rose Friedman, 36, of East Hardwick. The husband and wife duo are parents (two children, ages 6 and 10) who focus on puppetry, comedy and variety entertainment.
They perform through Modern Times Theater (their own company) and Vermont Vaudeville (a company they co-own with another couple).
When the pandemic hit what did Modern Times Theater have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
For many years, we took over empty storefronts in March and presented “The Saturday Storefront Puppet Show Series.” It was designed to provide quality local entertainment during the doldrums of winter, and to liven up struggling downtown areas. When the stay-home order arrived, we were in the midst of a three-weekend run in the old Aquarium shop in downtown St. Johnsbury. We managed to perform our first show, and had to cancel the second two. It was months of work down the drain.
How did COVID impact Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville artistically and financially?
Modern Times Theater lost six months of bookings. All of our fairs, festivals and larger events.
Vermont Vaudeville, which presents a professional variety twice annually in the Hardwick Townhouse was forced to cancel it’s spring show.
The immediate financial impact was devastating
How did Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville adjust?
In late winter, Modern Times Theater began fundraising by mailing out Puppet Show Action Packs to donors. In late spring/early summer, we began performing driveway shows for families in a brand new mobile puppet stage. We would do the show for a family or a pod, in their driveway. In late April, we organized the first ever “Earshot Festival,” a decentralized-free festival that encouraged musicians, wherever they were to play music for whoever was in earshot. By mid July, we were performing our mobile outdoor show at libraries and small community events. In the fall, we adapted our show for online performance, created an online workshop. Justin also took an adjunct position at NVU (Northern Vermont University), teaching puppetry, during the fall semester.
Vermont Vaudeville also delivered entertainment to driveways, and ultimately performed an outdoor socially-distanced show in the September. Whereas a normal Vaudeville weekend is four shows for an audience of around 1200, we did 8 shows for a total of around 1000 people.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for Modern Times Theater to grow or change as an arts organization?
Performing online was a tremendous challenge. It required purchasing new equipment and finding a place to “broadcast” from that had high speed internet. We were fortunate to be offered a dressing room at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. The show is a Punch- and Judy-style hand puppet show,and is dependant on audience participation. So we had to alter the show and invent a new way of doing it. One of the fascinating side effects of online performing is that we found ourselves performing for audiences that were spread across the country. We even had performances for intercontinental audiences. Generally, we don’t travel south of Massachusetts to perform, so the pandemic gave us the opportunity to reach audiences that we wouldn’t normally.
Modern Times Theater began making comedy videos early in the lockdown. It is the job of comedians to get people through hard times, and took up this cause almost immediately. We started by sharing these videos on our social media. In December we collaborated with Catamount Art’s, and made nine comedy videos for their virtual First Night celebration. Now, we are posting videos on our Youtube channel, and providing early access and premium content through Patreon. Though live performance has always been our focus, COVID created an opportunity for us to branch out into a whole new genre of performance.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
Though the uncertainty of the early stages of the pandemic were terrifying, we really appreciated the early months of the lockdown as a time to stop doing everything for a while. Being business owners in the creative sector, it is hard to ever take a break. When it was forced upon us, we took it! That being said, our day-to-day family life has not changed all that much. It’s still messy in the house most of the time, everyone goes to bed too late, and the kids are still tired of our jokes.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
Going forward, we will offer online shows and workshops during the winter. Our new mobile stage will be used for many of our summer performances going forward. And, our online presence on Youtube and Patreon will continue.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Do Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville have anything booked or scheduled?
We are currently booking a very full summer schedule for our puppet show, and Vermont Vaudeville is planning a full weekend run in late July. This summer is shaping up to be busier than ever.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Our style of show making is responsive to the moment, so COVID instantly inserted itself. For example, a sneezing, bumbling virus puppet entered our puppet show. In the vaudeville show we created a Shakespearean spoof about a couple trapped at home with their children, as well as a “Mask Fashion Show.”
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
We’re not waiting for it to end. We are adapting to this new normal. We don’t have other jobs to fall back on, so we are forced to move forward!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.