Creatives & COVID: Mariah Rust

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The series sheds light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature 22-year-old Mariah Rust of St. Johnsbury, a graduate student at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, studying for her master’s degree in French/English Translation, and a Scottish Highland dancer.
When the pandemic hit what did you have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
The pandemic hit about a month before I was set to perform in the NYC Tartan Week festivities with the Scottish Highland dance performance group, Shot of Scotch NYC. I was also supposed to perform in an international tourism festival in Shanghai, China and at the Eksjo military tattoo in Sweden with the White Rose Highland Dance Company. All of these events were cancelled.
How did COVID impact you artistically and financially?
Since everything stopped so abruptly, there were no dance opportunities for a couple months. Artistically, it was a strange time and I certainly wasn’t feeling very motivated to dance. No one knew what was happening, so no one was taking the dive into online classes just yet in the hope that things might go back to normal soon. Then, performances and competitions were cancelled, so I think the whole Highland dance world felt a little lost without anything to work towards. I certainly did. I didn’t dance for about two months which was the longest I had not danced in recent memory.
How did you adjust?
My dance teacher in New York, Kendra Monroe, as well as my dance teacher, here, in Vermont, Heather Morris, both switched to zoom classes in the spring of 2020. I took classes with Kendra starting last spring and have continued my artistic training with her ever since. Last summer, I joined Heather as an assistant teacher in her zoom classes. This fall we were able to return to in-person classes (with masks and socially distanced) at Green Mountain Performing Arts in Waterbury, Vermont. I’ve been taking classes with Heather at GMPA, as well as co-teaching Celtic Company, an Irish and Scottish Highland dance fusion group since last fall. I also offered online classes of my own to help students learn Highland dance theory in preparation for their yearly dance exams. It’s nice that I’ve been able to keep dancing with my fellow dancers in New York, while also dancing and teaching here in Vermont. Prior to Covid, the Highland dance community had not fully embraced a virtual model, so this would not have been possible.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for you to grow or change as a performer?
On a local level, as a teacher, virtual classes allowed me to offer a wider variety of classes to students than would be possible if I had to book physical space. As a dancer, I was able to incorporate more dance classes into my own training schedule since it’s easier to schedule virtual lessons than in-person ones. I’ve also performed some virtual choreographies with the White Rose Highland Dance Company, which is based in England. On a more global level, within the Highland dance community as a whole, many virtual classes and workshops, as well as virtual performance opportunities have been offered, and this has given dancers unprecedented access to world-class instructors.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
I graduated from Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020, so I missed out on my graduation that was set to take place at Radio City Music Hall. My virtual graduation was absolutely devastating. Due to the closure of Broadway in New York City, I lost my job as a brand ambassador for Chicago, the Musical. I also had to move back home on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020 after my dorm closed. My brother was in his first year of college and also had to move home following his dorm’s closure. My aunt moved in with us, too, after selling her house in California. So, my parents went from being empty nesters to having a full house once again. This fall, I started graduate school at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies from my bedroom.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
I plan to continue using virtual dance classes as a tool, not only for my own dance training, but also for teaching purposes. If I’m able to physically go to graduate school this fall, I will not be able to be involved with the New York and Vermont Highland dance communities in person, but I can remain connected with them virtually. For example, I plan to offer Highland dance exam prep classes virtually this fall and I plan to continue my artistic training with my dance teachers via video lessons even after things return to normal. I hope the Scottish Highland dance community as a whole also continues to offer virtual classes. While nothing beats being in person, virtual workshops have brought Highland dancers from all corners of the globe closer together and opened up more opportunities to dancers who might not have experienced them previously.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Do you have anything booked or scheduled?
Everything is still so uncertain, so no upcoming performances are planned at this time, especially not international ones; however, we are hopefully going to see a return to in-person Highland dancing competitions later this year. I hope that performances will return a little later. The past year marks the longest I have gone without being on stage since I started dancing at the age of 7.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Not in terms of content (Highland dancing hasn’t changed much in the past 100 years or so, and that’s been really comforting when it seems like everything else won’t stop changing). But in terms of ways I practice, COVID has forced me to shift my focus to preparing for a long dancing future, rather than just focusing on the next event.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
Highland dancing is generally done individually; however, there is one movement that requires two dancers. Each dancer jumps towards each other, they lock arms, turn their heads to look at each other, and spin. We haven’t been able to do this movement in over a year. Once I can actually lock arms with another dancer, I’ll know we’ve left COVID behind us.
