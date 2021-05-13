Creatives & COVID: Troy Wunderle

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The series sheds light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature 48-year-old Troy Wunderle or Rockingham, Vt., a circus producer, director, coach and artist. A husband and father of two, he is the founder and director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures LLC (an interactive circus arts organization) and the Artistic Director of the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour.
He answered the following questions on behalf of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures.
When the pandemic hit what did you have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
I had an extremely full schedule booked for the 2020 and 2021 season. I direct school residencies, shows, workshops, camps, strolling entertainment and the like. I had very few free days left in my schedule.
How did COVID impact you artistically and financially?
I lost my first gig on March 16, 2020 and just 10 days later my entire years worth of work vanished.
How did you adjust?
I performed a few shows and corporate events (both in-person and virtually) and booked five separate “socially distanced” COVID camps.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for you to grow or change as an artist?
For the most part COVID forced my company to cease operations. I took advantage of this free time to streamline my business practices, organize my systems, repairs my equipment, improve my efficiency, update my paperwork and archive my photos/videos/press clippings/testimonials etc. I also built a new website from scratch (www.bigtopadventures.com).
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
Because I could not cover my bills as a circus director/performer I hired myself out as a stone mason, carpenter, graphic designer and illustrator. Once it became clear that circus was not coming back any time soon I officially joined my brother’s Landscape Architecture company called Terrigenous (terrigenous.com).
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
Only the corporate upgrades that I have made to my systems and practices. It is my hope and expectation that my business will eventually go back to normal.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Do you have anything booked or scheduled?
As of last Monday I am once again back to full time circus work!!! My calendar is booked and I’m already accepting gigs for as far out as 2023.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Yes
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
It’s as of this week … although I am well aware of the fact that that can quickly change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.