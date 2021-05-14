Creatives & COVID: Zach Johnsen

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The series sheds light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature Zach Johnsen, a self-employed, multidisciplinary artist and designer working in both the commercial and fine art world living and operating out of Littleton.
In the past year he opened Baba Yaga (www.babayagaville.com), a unique retail store located on Main Street in downtown Littleton.
When the pandemic hit what did you have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
I am a self-employed graphic artist operating as a sole proprietor. My line of work consists of logo design, custom illustration, sign making and mural painting.
I had scheduled 2 big mural jobs that unfortunately fell through once Covid hit and budgets constricted.
How did COVID impact you artistically and financially?
Financially, I took a big hit because, in regards to my lost mural jobs, I had already done the design phase for the projects. I unfortunately not only lost the painting gigs, but also was not compensated for design of the murals either.
Artistically, the pandemic took the wind out of all my creative endeavors. For the first 3-6 months, I just felt kind of deflated and uninspired.
How did you adjust?
As a self-employed artist, I am used to the winds of change. That is the independent creator’s strong suit; adaptability. I put my nose down, contacted any and all prospective clients for work, filed for unemployment, and filed for a small business loan in case it got really bad. And during the time I didn’t have work coming in, I created work for myself. I have had an online store for many many years and I concentrated on creating and selling art through that avenue.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for you to grow or change as an artist?
Covid did open up the door to federal money that normally wouldn’t be available to me. Freelancers aren’t generally able to file for unemployment either and that changed also.
I was able to secure a small business loan last year that ultimately helped me open BABA YAGA, an art-centric gift shop, in Littleton this April.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
COVID threw a wrench into everything. The school year was basically a wash. No one was visiting anyone. Holidays were canceled and everyone was afraid and in isolation. My experience was really no different.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
In my line of work as a solitary studio hermit, no.
Regarding my retail store, I’ve designed the space for ease of movement and to accommodate socially-distant activity should an outbreak of any sort re-emerge.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Do you have anything booked or scheduled?
Now that I’ve opened a bonafide art retail space, I plan to use it to host events, show local and national art and generally be a hub for a younger, more alternative scene of artists and creators. I think artists are hungry for interaction after working away in a vacuum for the last year and are eager to show off what they’ve been working on. This summer, I plan to host a number of art events and pop-ups, especially during Littleton’s First Fridays, which start June 4th.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
No.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
How about right NOW? I feel like we as a country have gotten this thing under control and that has always been the original goal … to flatten the curve … not overrun our hospitals and healthcare system. It looks like Covid is going to be with us for a while but if we can manage it, which I feel like we have done, then I consider that a victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.