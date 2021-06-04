NEWPORT — After being out of commission during the pandemic year like many of the things we enjoyed, the Northern Star is back open and ready to take summer visitors on scenic cruises and more along Lake Memphremagog “… while gazing at the mountains surrounding these pristine waters.”
Jim Davis, a board member for the Northern Star cruise vessel located in Newport, said this week, “We offer weekend scenic cruises, dinner cruises, specialty themed cruises and private charters throughout the season on Lake Memphremagog each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
The cruise group’s website has more information at www.northernstarcruises.com. Check out the website for the most up-to-date details related to the pandemic. Gov. Phil Scott is anticipating a return to normal for most business operations by July 4th, possibly sooner, according to the most recent state information on the pandemic guidelines.
Cruises
The Northern Star’s 2-hour scenic cruise “will take you north along the eastern edge of this magnificent lake right up to the border of Quebec. During your trip, points of interest will be pointed out to you as the boat returns along the western shore of Lake Memphremagog. This cruise departs Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday at 3 p.m. and returns to the dock at 5 p.m. A full beverage service and light snacks are available during the cruise.”
There are also dinner cruises and a special Sunday Brunch Cruise.
Reservations are required and there is a charge for cruises, based on age groups, with children under 3 free.
Don’t let summer slip by without a celebration on a Friday evening aboard the Northern Star.
“Gather with family, friends or colleagues to lift a glass in a toast to fun in the sun this summer on a Friday night. Special hors-d’oeuvres will be our treat during the cruise as you embark for two hours of music and merriment. Enjoy local cuisine at it’s finest as we partner with 15 local restaurants in bringing sumptuous selections of their specialties during these excursions,” the website states.
History Of The Boat
The history of the boat, originally known as the Bonny Blue, is detailed on the Northern Star’s website.
“Built in 2002, she is 65 feet long and is USCG inspected for 49 passengers. There are restrooms on board that are handicapped accessible. The main deck is climate controlled. Our Pub room is located on the lower deck and fantastic views can be had from the upper deck which is semi-enclosed. She cruises at approximately 10 knots and because of her hull design offers incredibly smooth sailing. And be sure to visit the cozy and large Pilot House where you can visit with the Captain and learn about beautiful Lake Memphremagog region,” the site lays out.
Captain Merritt Walter designed the Bonny Blue in 2002, a beauty at 65 feet long and weighing in around 90,000 pounds. The eight-cabin vessel, which slept 16 and sat as many as 30, was designed and built to resemble a 1920’s passenger and freight steamer. She spent five years sailing the Dismal Swamp Canal and Pasquotank River between Chesapeake, VA, and Elizabeth City, NC. The Bonny Blue was the last commercial vessel to sail the Dismal Swamp Canal when its passenger runs finally ceased on July 22, 2007. Walter, a Michigan native, said the Bonny Blue had been so popular that its private cabins were typically reserved before the start of the season in the spring and were booked through the fall.
“In 2007, Mike Shea of Burlington, VT, bought the Bonny Blue and transported her to the shores of Lake Champlain, where he refurbished, expanded, and renamed her the Moonlight Lady.
The Moonlight Lady is a throwback to a bygone era when traveling by water was both functional and glamorous. Overnight passenger ships taking travelers to towns such as St. Albans, VT, as well as Westport and Port Kent, NY, had disappeared from Lake Champlain more than 50 years ago, when the SS Ticonderoga, a stately steamboat and casino, was taken out of commission.
In her new incarnation, the Lady had eight staterooms, plenty of deck space, a large dining room with an open kitchen, and an entertainment room.”
The website continues, “In the fall of 2012, Chris Johansen of Newport, Vt., purchased the Moonlight Lady and brought her to Lake Memphremagog. With no way to transport her by water, the 112,000-pound boat was hoisted out of Lake Champlain and loaded onto a flatbed truck at the old General Electric Power Plant in Burlington. She proceeded south on Interstate 89 to White River Junction, where she then headed north on Interstate 91 to Newport, becoming the biggest boat to travel the roads of Vermont. At dawn on November 27, 2012, a crane lifted her off the truck bed and into Lake Memphremagog, her new home.”
“Johansen completed major renovations to the boat while at the dock that first winter, but was able to preserve all of Captain Walter’s original woodwork from the Bonny Blue. He renamed her the Northern Star and began tours in the spring of 2013,” the story continues.
Today, “The Northern Star offered international cruises, the first time in a decade that an American boat based in Newport had done this. In addition, brunch and dinner cruises, themed cruises, and graded school educational programs were also available. The boat sailed daily until the fall of 2017 when consecutive years of exceptionally rainy seasons, in conjunction with the fallout from the EB5 scandal, caused Johansen to decide it was time to stop cruising.”
But a local group came together to save the cruise boat and preserve its service for the region.
“Recognizing the importance of the Northern Star to the community, Johansen brought together a group of local citizens in an attempt to prevent the sale and potential relocation of the boat,” according to the group. “This organization became known as Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCM). The group members met on a weekly basis to discuss the future of the Northern Star. In July of 2018, MCM obtained a non-profit designation and proceeded to make plans for their eventual purchase of the boat. MCM bought the boat in the fall of 2019 with the help of the NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Foundation, as well as various local donors.”
The website notes that last year, “2020 was supposed to be the inaugural season of sailing for MCM and the Northern Star, but Covid-19 changed everyone’s plans.”
