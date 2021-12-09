Curran Broderick Art On Display At NVRH’s Gray Gallery

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has a new display by local artist, Curran Broderick. The exhibit runs until Jan. 31, 2022.
Broderick was raised in the Northeast Kingdom and did his undergrad work in English Literature and Photography at The University of Vermont. He then obtained an master of fine arts in Photography from The Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where he studied 19th century, historic photographic processes. After graduating, he served as adjunct faculty at RISD and Northeastern University.
Broderick’s work has been exhibited nationally in galleries, magazines and websites. “It exemplifies a smooth clarity that highlights the inherent visual characteristics of black and white large format photography,” says NVRH’s Diana Gibbs. “The greyscale tonalities also serve to heighten the formal qualities of composition and challenge our perceptions of reality. Conceptually, the work focuses on creating its own poetry through the personification of landscape and strives to represent a balanced rhythm that oscillates between formal representation and pure abstraction.”
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. “Due to COVID-19, please visit the exhibit in person only when you have a healthcare appointment at the hospital,” Gibbs said. “You may also view a short video of the exhibit on the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery webpage at bit.ly/NVRHGrayGallery.
All exhibited art is for sale and a portion of the proceeds benefit the NVRH ARTs program. For more information, contact Associate Director of Philanthropy and Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or (802) 748-7313.
