ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild recently announced a retrospective exhibit of the art of Cynthia Steil, featuring paintings inspired by her life in Ryegate, where a group of heifers from a neighboring farm spent summers munching grass and calving, and from her travels worldwide.
In Paint, Feathers & Bones, running from June 9 to July 16, landscapes of the Northeast Kingdom will mingle with paintings whose origins lie in France, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Thailand and Russia.
Steil was born into a family of artists and art lovers. Her great uncle, T. Franklin Wood, was an engraver whose frontispieces enhanced many books. Her grandmother, Florence Bryant, was a graduate of Boston’s Museum School and sent an original watercolor painting to all her children and grandchildren on all birthday and holiday cards, right up until her death at age 93. In 1819 Rufus Porter created portraits of Steil’s ancestors, John and Mehitable Tyler.
Steil was an art history major at Wheaton College. Upon graduation she worked as a cataloger at Harvard’s Fogg Art Museum.
In 1999 Cynthia, and her husband Gil, expanded their small home on farmland in Ryegate that they acquired in 1967, and made a commitment to make this their primary residence for the rest of their lives.
“Ryegate cows are not allowed to graze on pastures anymore, but their bones have turned up in remote mounds of earth,” Guild Curator James M. Frase-White said. “The coming exhibit will have several of Cynthia’s bone and feather sculptures.”
A “Meet the Artist” program will be announced.
Now celebrating its 25th year, the NEK Artisans Guild is located at 430 Railroad St. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
