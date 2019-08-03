The Friends of the Dalton Town Hall are getting ready for the Dalton Town Square Fair and Field Day on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Besides a flea market, silent auction and chicken barbecue, this year will find some new events. There are plans for a horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, and a “Touch-A-Truck” for the youngsters. There will be hamburgers and hotdogs available later in the afternoon. There may also be raffle items.
The Friends are seeking items for the silent auction. They welcome furniture, home décor, art, antiques, building materials, gift certificates, and more. No clothing or electronics, please. Contact John Bean at 603-616-3735, or Terri Parks at 603-837-9120 if you wish to donate items.
To reserve a space for the Flea Market, contact Terri Parks at 837-9120.
The day’s events will benefit not only the Friends of the Dalton Town Hall, who work to support the historic building, but other local organizations, as well.
