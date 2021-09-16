Dance Instruction For Seniors Begins Sept. 21 at Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — A new opportunity for senior citizens is opening up in the Northeast Kingdom.
Quahog Dance Theatre is a new intergenerational group aimed at senior citizens who want to explore dance and theater. The teacher, Janet Warner-Ashley of St. Johnsbury, is partnering with Catamount Arts and the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging to form a group of interested movers.
The reason for the group is to get senior citizens moving and creating, says teacher Janet Warner-Ashley. The action begins Tuesday, September 21st from 10-11:30 a.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury. The program will meet Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m., and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m., and is free. Included in the 90-minute sessions will be a time for socializing over tea and biscuits. No experience is necessary and vaccinations and masks are encouraged.
Tito Hernandez, a former Broadway star, and local ballroom and line dance teacher Warren Johnson, will be helping Warner-Ashley, whose dance experience leans more toward theatrical dance, ballet and mime. The reason for the group is to get senior citizens moving and creating. New dance-theatre material will be formed using the ideas and stories of the participants. To sign up, contact Karen Budde at Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging; kbudde@nekcouncil.org
