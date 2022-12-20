Dance Party Among First Night North Highlights

ST. JOHNSBURY — First Night North organizers are planning something special to mark this, the 30th year of the New Year’s Eve performing arts festival.
To celebrate a return to live, in-person programming after two years of pandemic-related adaptations, First Night North will welcome 2023 with a community dance party. The party will gather in time to count down to the New Year, welcomed by the traditional raising of the First Night North Ball of Lights at midnight.
Starting at 11:40, a DJ will get revelers dancing to start off the New Year. The dance party encourages participation, movement, and the sheer joy of coming together again as a community. Dance ribbons will be available to add to the festive flair, and celebrants are encouraged to make and bring their own.
“Rather than our usual custom of passively enjoying fireworks,” says First Night North veteran organizer Jay Sprout, “I’m looking forward to seeing the community coming together on New Year’s Eve to dance and twirl hundreds of colorful ribbons. Imagine it! What a happy sight that will be!”
The First Night North Ball of Lights, crafted by The Foundry (and larger, by the way, than the famous New Year’s Ball that drops over Times Square), will be raised by Classen’s Crane in the last minute of 2022, following First Night’s spectacular program of eight hours of family-friendly live entertainment starring 200 performers in dozens of shows in multiple St. Johnsbury venues. In addition to dance, comedy, improv, storytelling, magic, hypnotism, and music of every variety, there will be food trucks, sit-down meals, and the beloved pancake supper as well as the Family Fun Fair, hosted this year by the St. Johnsbury Community Hub.
Another popular feature of First Night North is the Catamount Arts All Wheel for the Arts Raffle drawing. Tickets, available at catamountarts.org, are on sale now for a chance to win a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with a Burke Mountain ski pass and a stand-up paddleboard. The winning ticket will be drawn during First Night North festivities.
To learn more about First Night North, visit firstnightnorth.org. Buttons are on sale now, and early bid rates are available through Dec. 24. Pre-K children attend free of charge, as do volunteers, who get one free admission button for two hours of First Night North service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.