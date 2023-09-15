Danville Artwork On Display At Gray Gallery

ST. JOHNSBURY — The newest art exhibit at the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), “Fostering Creativity and Skill,” is by the Danville Art Group, and runs through October 25.
More than just a physical space, the Danville Art Group cultivates artistic expression, promotes artistic camaraderie, and provides comprehensive instruction in various mediums, including drawing, watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting. Artists share insights, gain inspiration and develop skills in a supportive community.
Edward Kadunc heads the studio, and his teaching philosophy is rooted in developing an understanding of the technical fundamentals and timeless compositional elements of art. Drawing from traditional techniques, Kadunc imparts knowledge that transcends contemporary trends and ensures a strong artistic foundation.
“We envision a place where art enthusiasts can come together, learn, collaborate, and grow,” he says. “Whether you’re drawn to the precise lines of drawing, the fluidity of watercolors, the versatility of acrylics, or the depth of oil painting, we offer comprehensive instruction in all these mediums.”
Part of the studio’s commitment to nurturing artists, is providing opportunities for members to showcase their work. Artists in the Gray Gallery’s exhibit include Lee Casagrande, Mary Q. Bell, Roseanne Drew, Leslie Fredette, Lyn Graham, Ed Kadunc, Lewis Kirshner, Cheryl Lacaillade, Martine Lussier, Nick Marandola, Josiah Marceau, Marilyn McEnery, Cam O’Brien, Catherine Roy, Linda Sherrill, Peter Sinclair, Cathy Smith, Candace Thomas and Bob Swartz.
“Ed Kadunc is amazing,” Drew said. “He has an innate ability to meet others wherever they are… Ed steps into that space, and sheds light on whatever aspect of your work you want to focus on.”
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. To watch a video tour of the gallery, visit nvrh.org and for more general information, contact j.layn@nvrh.org or call 802-748-7313.
