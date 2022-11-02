Danville Historical Society Book Wins Award Of Excellence

A history of West Danville and the surrounding area; a work made possible by four authors over the past eight years — two of whom did not live to see the work published, but who are honored posthumously in the forthcoming title. (Courtesy Danville Historical Society)
The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) presented the Danville Historical Society an Award For Excellence for its book West Danville Vermont, Then and Now, 1781-2021, a comprehensive history of the area surrounding West Danville and Joe’s Pond.
VHS annually presents the League of Local Historical Societies & Museums (LLHSM) Achievement Awards to recognize individuals and community heritage organizations and share Vermont’s rich history.
This year, VHS presented six awards at its annual LLHSM Conference on Oct. 29 in Manchester – four Awards of Excellence, two Awards of Merit, and one Individual Achievement Award. The Award of Excellence recognizes superlative impact and innovation for projects undertaken or completed by an organization during the past year (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022). An Award of Merit recognizes meritorious achievement within the context of available resources and professional abilities. Individual Achievement awards honor a person’s work and commitment to local history over an extended period.
West Danville Vermont, Then and Now, 1781-2021 is arranged in chronological order within separate chapters that cover the history of the area from when Jesse Leavenworth established the first mills at Joe’s Pond to the present-day recreational trail built on the old railroad bed. The authors cover nearly every aspect of daily life (e.g., weather, mail service, schools, church, employment and recreation), and describe how the region’s inhabitants overcame hardships and built a thriving community.
The book has nearly 400 pages of well-researched and footnoted information gathered from town documents, newspapers, internet sources, personal diaries, and interviews. There are over 300 images, many of which have never been published before.
“The book is visually appealing, easy to understand, and covers a wide range of topics, making it an excellent text for anyone interested in knowing more about the community’s collective history,” stated the VHS’ Andrew Liptak. “It is a high-quality publication completed by an all-volunteer organization, showing the potential of what local historical research and writing can be.
“[All] this year’s winners are exceptional in advancing local history and adding nuance and depth to the tapestry of Vermont’s story.”
