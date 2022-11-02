Danville Historical Society Book Wins Award Of Excellence
A history of West Danville and the surrounding area; a work made possible by four authors over the past eight years — two of whom did not live to see the work published, but who are honored posthumously in the forthcoming title. (Courtesy Danville Historical Society)

The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) presented the Danville Historical Society an Award For Excellence for its book West Danville Vermont, Then and Now, 1781-2021, a comprehensive history of the area surrounding West Danville and Joe’s Pond.

