Death Nesting Book Tour with Vermont Author Anne-Marie Keppel

Long time Craftsbury resident and author Anne-Marie Keppel will celebrate the release of her new book ‘Death Nesting: Ancient & Modern Death Doula Techniques, Mindfulness Practices and Herbal Care’ with a book tour through the Northeast Kingdom. She began her tour in her ancestral land of Ireland in January 2020.
Each book talk in the Northeast Kingdom will vary so that one can get the most out of the information she shares. Anne-Marie is an active death doula and regularly supports families and individuals through the dying process. She is also a home funeral guide and funeral celebrant.
The book Death Nesting offers practical advice on caring for the actively dying including how to physically care for one who is bedridden, how to navigate difficult family discussions and emotions and how to engage in healthy talk about death and dying with children. Also included in the book is herbal care for working with the dying which was contributed by Sandra Lory/Lazorcak. At the book talks, Advance Directives will be available for people to fill out. It’s a great opportunity to talk with your loved ones about your preferences for dying and after death in an uplifted and friendly environment while enjoying hors d’oeuvres. For more information visit: deathnestingbook.com
The book tour schedule is as follows:
Friday March 6, 2020 at the Craftsbury Public Library, Craftsbury, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Tuesday March 24, 2020 Galaxy Bookshop Hardwick, 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Monday April 6, 2020 Barnet Public Library, Barnet, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday May 22, 2020 Grindstone Cafe Lyndonville, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.