2019 is winding down, but Catamount Arts is busy as ever with offerings this month ranging from bluegrass to ballet, free films to First Night, classes to the car raffle, and plenty more. Locals and visiting relatives are encouraged during this busy and stressful holiday month to take time to relax and enjoy each other, whether at a free weeknight screening of “The Polar Express” (Tuesday, December 10) or a hands-on ornament-making class (also free) for adults and children of all ages (Saturday, December 14).
Catamount will screen several classic holiday films this month free of charge, including “Scrooged,” “A Christmas Story,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” among others. Ballet fans can purchase tickets for a live broadcast of the Bolshoi Ballet’s holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” while opera fans will enjoy an English language version of “The Magic Flute,” presented by The Met’s award-winning Live in HD series.
December’s Catamount Bluegrass Night (Saturday, December 7) will feature hosts Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing with special guests and regional “supergroup” Hot Pickin’ Party for some family-friendly live music culminating in a traditional bluegrass jam.
KCP Presents will host five-time Grammy winning a capella stars, The Swingles, for a special holiday concert, December 14th, at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall. The London-based singers, currently on a whirlwind North American tour, will present a special holiday program of swing- and jazz-inspired originals as well as traditional carols and festive favorites.
St. Johnsbury’s Annual Victorian Holiday Celebration takes place Saturday, December 14th, featuring a full day of festivities including craft-making at Catamount Arts. Later that week, Burlington Taiko revives the ancient art of Japanese drumming in two Fuller Hall shows on Wednesday, December 18.
The most anticipated event of December, and for some, the entire year, is of course First Night North, featuring 80 shows in 8 hours on 14 stages in 11 St. Johnsbury venues. Buttons are already on sale for St. Johnsbury’s 27th annual family-friendly, substance-free New Year’s Eve performing arts festival. In addition to dozens of returning acts, 16 first-timers are schedule to perform this year.
Tickets are still on sale for the annual All-Wheel for the Arts Car Raffle, so there’s still time to win a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport courtesy of Quality Mitsubishi and the Autosaver Group.
Don’t miss a thing this December. For tickets or more information on these events and more, call 748-2600, visit www.catamountarts.org, or stop by the Catamount Arts box office on Eastern Avenue.
