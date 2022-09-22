WATERFORD — “Digging Waterford” explores early real estate investors’ plans and settlers’ efforts to make West Waterford the town center, complete with a town house for public meetings. The program takes place Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4:30 p.m. at Davies Library. Hosted by Waterford Historical Society for National Archaeology Month, the program will also feature a display of newly-discovered artifacts, including Civil War-era items.
In honor of the historic name change from Littleton 225 years ago, and with permission of the private property owner, Waterford Historical Society directors Craig Brown and Donna Heath led members on two weekends of archaeological digs in July. They unearthed the stone foundation of the saltbox-shaped structure that served as both a town hall and a place for worship.
West Waterford’s crossroads location was intended to connect it to Passumspic, St. Johnsbury, and Concord. It grew with a brick post office, schoolhouse, mill, several tradesmen, and a cemetery. Today, only the cemetery and two farmhouses remain.
The early selectboard also petitioned the New Hampshire legislature to launch a ferry service across the Connecticut River to West Littleton, near the outlet of Chandler Brook. A similar request had been granted earlier that led to the successful development of Upper Waterford across from Pattenville, N.H.
