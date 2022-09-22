WATERFORD — “Digging Waterford” explores early real estate investors’ plans and settlers’ efforts to make West Waterford the town center, complete with a town house for public meetings. The program takes place Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4:30 p.m. at Davies Library. Hosted by Waterford Historical Society for National Archaeology Month, the program will also feature a display of newly-discovered artifacts, including Civil War-era items.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.