ST. JOHNSBURY — Thanks to a USDA Rural Business Development grant through Discover St. Johnsbury, Catamount Arts is offering a free Artwork & Product Photography Weekend, May 20-21, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at Catamount Arts’ Eastern Avenue arts center. Community members are invited to reserve a time slot to have their artwork or products professionally photographed.
Participants can have just about any 2D or 3D object that is eight feet or smaller professionally photographed in a pop-up digital studio at Catamount Arts. They will get a USB thumb drive containing high quality color-balanced digital images suitable for both online and print reproduction.
Sessions will be scheduled in blocks of 45 minutes, enough time to photograph and process 6-10 pieces, depending on size variations and complexity. Artists who have taken advantage of Catamount’s previous digital photography weekends include Katie Poore, Andrea Pearlman, Michaela Estar, Joanne Vecchiola, Margaret Wiseheart-Anderson, Greg Williams, and Mary Rowley-Hall.
Often an essential resource, professional photographs can be prohibitively expensive for artists and craftspeople. The Rural Development grant secured by Discover St. Johnsbury allows artists to access this vital service at no cost to the artists, while ensuring that photographer Craig Harrison of Harrison Creative, an artist himself, is compensated for his work (not to mention his weekend).
Harrison has over 30 years of experience as an art director and designer. He utilizes the latest in digital photography, lighting, optics and color calibration technology to create museum quality high resolution images of 2D and 3D artwork.
To reserve a spot, visit catamountarts.org. Participants should plan to arrive at least 10 minutes before a scheduled time slot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.