WHITEFIELD, NH — The Weathervane Theatre is presenting the sexy and irreverent musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. This escapist fantasy plays in alternating rep at the Weathervane through Aug. 31.
Two con men, an alluring woman, and the French elite collide in this “scandalous delight” (Sunday Times). Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the 1988 MGM film, takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, it features jazzy music and was nominated for no less than 11 Tony Awards.
“If you like the movie, you’ll love the musical,” says Robert Fowler, Weathervane’s Associate Artistic Director, Robert H. Fowler. “The musical really pays homage to the classic film, down to its jazz-inspired score, while making it stand on its own as a musical theatre comedy.”
Fowler stars in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels as Lawrence Jameson. Joining Fowler are Jorge Donoso as Freddy Benson and Julia Bogdanoff as Christine Colgate. Also in the cast are Marisa Kirby (Jolene Oakes), Patrick John Moran (Andre), and Jewell Noel (Muriel Eubanks). The play is directed by Ethan Paulini with choreography by Marisa Kirby and music direction by Andrew Morrissey.
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is performed with a live band conducted by Morrissey. Performed to in person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre’s air purification system filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.
Recommended for ages 14 and up, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs two and a half hours with an intermission, and contains adult themes and language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.