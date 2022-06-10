Discover St. J Launches Summer Activity With Food Trucks June 14 at Bay St. Pavilion

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Food Truck Popup at the Pavilion is an all-new event produced by Discover St. Johnsbury to bring delicious foods and fun to a rapidly-developing area of downtown St. Johnsbury this summer.
On the second Tuesday of the month - June 14, July 12 and Aug. 9, from 4-7 p.m. - dinner and dessert can be ordered from a half dozen of the region’s favorite food vendors at the Trailhead Pavilion (195 Bay St.). There’ll be live music, corn hole on the lawn, and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is just a short stroll or bike ride away.
“The Trailhead Pavilion is a beautiful new feature of the downtown, and we wanted to create a reason for folks to see all of the exciting developments in progress on Bay Street,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “The food vendor lineup alone is worth saving these dates on your calendar right now. There is a lot of tasty variety to look forward to!”
For the first event on Tuesday, June 14, vendors include:
● Avelie’s Sweet Treats, ice cream and other desserts
● Chef Nadav, falafel, kafta kabobs, burekas and other Israeli-Mediterranean cuisine
● Lady Shaye’s Catering, sliders, wings, homemade mac and cheese, and other fried goodies
● Smokin’ Somethin’ BBQ, pulled pork, brisket, ribs, tacos, and chili dogs
● T & T Tacos, ‘walking tacos’
Local singer-songwriter Koa Phoenix will perform, and NEK Young Professionals Network will host a networking mixer during the event. Plus, the weekly gravel-bike meetup hosted by guide Land Animal Adventures meets at the pavilion each Tuesday at 5:30.
The full vendor lineup for all three dates can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com, or visit the Welcome Center or call 802-748-8575 for info.
These events are rain or shine–dress for the weather, and consider bringing a picnic blanket or seating in case picnic tables are full. Limited parking is available at the pavilion, including ADA accessible spots. If the parking area is full, more spots are at Depot Square Park and the Pearl Street Lot, with the pavilion a short walk away through the ‘honking tunnel’.
