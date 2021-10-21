Discover St. Johnsbury Through Downtown Scavenger Hunt

St. Johnsbury is a town filled with unique history, culture, and attractions worth discovering. The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and St. Johnsbury resident Allie Reed have collaborated to create a new self-guided scavenger hunt that encourages visitors and residents alike to explore St. Johnsbury’s downtown district, with clues leading hunters to various points of interest. A full list of clues and instructions can be found at www.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com/ScavengerHunt, or in flyers available at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center Information Booth (51 Depot Square, St. Johnsbury, Vermont, 05819).
Hunters are encouraged to decipher a list of 13 clues, and upon finding at least 10, submit photos documenting their finds to scavengerhunt@discoverstjohnsbury.com. The clues are presented in verse and are whimsical opportunities to explore attractions all around St. Johnsbury’s downtown district, which stretches between Bay Street all the way up to Summer Street.
Perks await those who participate! Hunters who submit at least 10 entries will receive a free #ilovestj sticker, and will be included in a special one-time raffle drawing to be held during the holidays. Raffle items will include a Grade A refurbished laptop courtesy of Flipped VT, St. J swag, and more. The full list of prizes will be announced in November.
There is an intentional technological component to this hunt, to encourage use of the new password-free public WiFi network ‘St. J Public WiFi’ installed downtown this summer. “The initial concept for this scavenger hunt came from the creation of the new network.” said Gillian Sewake, director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted to publicly celebrate the network. In lieu of a ribbon-cutting ceremony or other in-person event, this self-guided activity is an alternative way to encourage people to access the network, while also having fun and learning more about St. Johnsbury. A chance meeting with Allie Reed at a St. Johnsbury Community Hub Neighbor Up Night, who was already thinking about a similar activity, is what made this project a reality.”
Reed said, “It has been an honor to work with Discover St. Johnsbury to create a scavenger hunt for all ages to enjoy. When I thought of this idea this summer as part of the St. Johnsbury Hub Neighbor Up Pitch Night, I was delighted to find such a great community partner. The hunt, and more importantly, the free public WiFi network, are huge assets to our community. I hope that visitors and locals alike enjoy them both for years to come!”
The Downtown St. Johnsbury Scavenger Hunt is partially funded by a Neighbor Up Pitch Night grant from the St. Johnsbury Community Hub. Funding for the public WiFi network was provided in part by a Rural Business Development Grant to the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce from USDA Rural Development.
Submitted by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.
