Dog Mountain Hosting Fall Dog Party

ST. JOHNSBURY — On Saturday, Oct. 5, Dog Mountain will be hosting the annual Fall Dog Party from noon to 4 p.m. The Vermont Chamber of Commercee calls the party one of the top 10 Fall Events of 2019.
There will be a host of offerings and activities for the whole family, including live music, pet-friendly vendors, a bounce house for the kids, lawn games, door prizes, and dog contests.
“Grab your camera, hop in the car, and take the scenic ride to leaf-romping, four-legged fun at Dog Mountain,” noted event organizers.
The Fall Dog Party is free to the public and will be held rain or shine.
