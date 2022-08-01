Dog Mountain In The Running For Bark For Your Park Grant

ST. JOHNSBURY — Friends of Dog Mountain is among the 30 finalists for a popular grant contest to win funds for improvements to the Dog Mountain dog park.
Friends of Dog Mountain is thrilled that the St. Johnsbury venue has been picked as one of the Bark for Your Park grant finalists. PetSafe introduced the grant program in 2011.
At 150 acres, “Dog Mountain requires extensive maintenance and upkeep,” said managing director Ali Ide. “As the Dog Mountain community has continued to grow, the need for additional dog waste stations and signage has arisen. Bark for Your Park funding would enable us to provide much-needed maintenance to this beloved dog park, including the purchase of waste stations, additional garbage bins, and way-finding signage. These improvements would provide the loyal Dog Mountain community a cleaner and more welcoming experience.”
Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project, and the impact that project will have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park.
Following the contest voting period, four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.
Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.65 million to support more than 80 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through Aug. 31, anyone over 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com.
For more information on the grant contest and to vote for Dog Mountain, visit barkforyourpark.com.
