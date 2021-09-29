Dorrance Dance To Perform Locally As Part Of KCP Presents Series

Catamount Arts will present the second show of the highly anticipated 2021-‘22 KCP Presents performing arts series season on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Lyndon Institute Auditorium. Dorrance Dance, founded by MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, presents “SOUNDspace,” a masterful, bombastic celebration of the roots and evolution of tap dance. The award-winning dance company will take the stage at 7 p.m., kicking off an astoundingly evocative experience of unexpected acoustics, spellbinding rhythms, and exuberant, explosive choreography.
“With each performance of Dorrance Dance,” raves the New York Times, “tap expands.”
Dorrance Dance’s ten-person company aims to engage with audiences on a musical and emotional level while showcasing the complex history and powerful legacy of a Black American art form through performance and education. The company’s inaugural performance won a coveted Bessie Award for “blasting open our notions of tap.”
Originally a site-specific work, “SOUNDspace” was created to explore the unique acoustics of St. Mark’s Church in New York City. “SOUNDspace” incorporates the sounds, rhythms, and techniques of early tap dance—including soft soles, slide work, and body percussion—with riveting contemporary innovation like complex unison footwork and a few breathtaking surprises.
“While exploring new ideas in this show,” says director Michelle Dorrance, “we’re mindful of our rich history … the web of connections that new generations of artists trace with the past through their work. No dancers call upon specific individual influences of masters and innovators more directly than tap dancers.”
The Washington Post calls the show, “a sonic distillation of a blistering American past and its perilous present, with a transcendent strength of spirit woven through.”
For tickets to see Dorrance Dance perform “SOUNDspace” at Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, October 5th, at Lyndon Institute, or for more information about future KCP Presents shows, including COVID safety protocols, visit www.catamountarts.org, www.kcppresents.org, or telephone 802-748-2600. Ticket purchase to KCP Presents events constitutes agreement to comply with COVID safety protocols which require masks, ID, and proof of vaccination or negative PCR tests for all attendees.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts, and the Vermont Arts Council and The New England Foundation for the Arts.
