Downtown Satellite Gallery Hosting Opening Art Show Party

The Downtown Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville Is hosting an Art Show in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Art Walk for November. Art is displayed in all the windows and inside stores in downtown Lyndonville. There will be a map identifying the location of all the submissions.
There will be an Opening Party for the featured artist, Chuck Trotsky, at the Satellite Gallery at the corner of Depot and Church streets on Friday Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.
Born in Ukraine, Trotsky currently lives in Bushwick, New York. He travels to Vermont frequently to couch surf and make use of free studio space. He has done shows at NEK Artisan’s Guild and the Highland Center for the Arts, as well as being featured in Art New England magazine. His works often feature paradoxes and anachronisms, and are painted using a variety of acrylics, house paint, and spray paint on paper and wood panels.
