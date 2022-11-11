ST. JOHNSBURY — “Dream Journey” by Northeast Kingdom artist Lynne Berard, is on display at NVRH’s Gray Gallery through Jan. 2, 2023.
For most of her career as a professional artist, Berard, who is self-taught, used watercolors as her preferred medium. She now paints primarily with acrylics, as she finds them to be freeing both in subject matter and in technique.
“One of my favorite techniques is using one brush throughout each painting session, with no rinsing between colors,” Berard said. “I work from color to color, blending directly on the canvas. I find this makes the tones and textures richer and more vibrant.”
Berard takes creative inspiration from artists Maxfield Parrish, Albrecht Bierstadt and Georgia O’Keeffe.
“My personal lens since childhood has always been that of an artist interpreting the limitless hues of the rainbow,” Berard said. “I sincerely believe my life’s purpose is to express my highest self through an artistic and colorful lens. I aspire to bring joy through my art and use the healing energy of color for that purpose.”
Berard has shown her work in several venues over the years, from craft-shows to local galleries. “Gratitude is one of the many fundamental vibrations from which I create… I am so very grateful for this lovely planet we inhabit and this is manifested through my paintings,” Berard said. “My highest purpose in life is to raise the vibrational energy of the planet one person at time through color and caring.”
