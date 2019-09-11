Durham County Poets Bring Deep South Via Quebec Sunday At Dog Mountain

Durham County Poets will perform Sunday at Dog Mountain as part of the 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Organizers from Catamount Arts noted Durham County Poets have a “down-home sound evocative of front porch jam sessions, Southern gospel, and bayou blues, so the band’s Quebec roots can come as a bit of a surprise.”
“For a band hailing from Quebec,” wrote Neil Crowley for Rochester Jazz Fest, “Durham County Poets can certainly evoke the Deep South.”
The Durham County Poets concert at Dog Mountain is number nine in the 10-show series. It will run from 3 to 6 p.m.
Durham County Poets write and perform an eclectic blend of blues and folk, with shades of velvet and swing tossed in. They are five seasoned musicians. Delving into a variety of styles and genres, their musical influences include a broad range of artists such as The Band, James Taylor, Muddy Waters, and Dire Straits.
Fronted by Kevin Harvey, a self-proclaimed blues crooner on lead vocals, Durham County Poets also feature David Whyte on electric guitars and vocals, Neil Elsmore on guitars and vocals, Carl Rufh on double bass and vocals and Rob Couture (formerly of The Echo Hunters) on drums and percussion.
Concerts in the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series are free, family-friendly, and dogs are welcome. Parking is on-site (with handicapped parking available), and carpooling is encouraged. Food and drink is available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free live music. Levitt’s 2019 concert season is in full swing, with over 500 free Levitt concerts taking place in 26 towns and cities coast to coast. For a complete listing of bands scheduled to appear this year at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury, visit www.catamountarts.org.
