FRANCONIA, N.H. — The White Mountains Music Festival, presented by the North Country Chamber Players, concludes its summer season with two free concerts featuring the music of Antonin Dvorak. The concerts will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Alumni Hall in Haverhill, and at 4 p.m. Aug. 15, at Dow Field Pavilion in Franconia.
Dvorak wrote music with consistent style, outstanding craftsmanship, beautiful melodies, rhythmic vitality and uncommon charm. Successful and well-respected for most of his adult life, he seemed free of the anxieties that plague so many artists, but he did have his passions. In addition to his large, close-knit family, Dvorak had life-long love affairs with trains, birds and nature in general. Like Mozart, he composed an early string quintet, but his unique addition was the double bass, creating a lush, fullness of sound that borders on the edge of a chamber orchestra, throughout.
Joining the Chamber Players for the final concerts are guest artists Curtis Macomber and Celia Hatton. The playing of violinist Curtis Macomber was praised recently by the New York Times for its “thrilling virtuosity” and by Strad Magazine for its “panache.” He enjoys a varied and distinguished career as soloist, chamber musician, and teacher, and he has for several decades been recognized as one of this country’s foremost interpreters and proponents of new music.
Based in New York City, violist Celia Hatton finds herself in a myriad of musical settings. From premiering new works for solo viola, to collaborating with dancers, to exploring the conductor-less chamber orchestra process, her ability to adapt to various creative backdrops has led her to a colorful career performing throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.
Hatton has performed at the Apollo Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center in collaboration with Paquito D’Rivera, Smalls Jazz Club, The Blue Note Jazz Club, and Birdland Jazz Club.
“We have been so pleased with the response to the free concerts presented this summer in both Franconia and Haverhill,” says Ronnie Bausch, NCCP’s Artistic Director. “Music lovers of all ages and interests have enjoyed these musical interludes on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. We are so heartened by the support of our audiences and are looking forward to returning next year with a lineup of fresh and exciting programs.”
The summer festival concerts are free, but on-line registration is required for all seating. Attendees should bring their ticket with them. To register and for additional information, visit northcountrychamberplayers.org.
