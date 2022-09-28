Dwight + Nicole Trio Play St. J At Final Fridays

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and Clemmons Family Farm are partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and the Town of St. Johnsbury for one more outdoor St. Johnsbury concert this season.
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series presents Dwight + Nicole Trio: Soul on a Rocket, on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, at 6 p.m. The finale of the Final Fridays outdoors festival held over the summer on Railroad Street, the series aims to engage audiences with performances that celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive and uplifting messages from the Black artist community.
American indie-soul band Dwight & Nicole was founded in Boston by singer/songwriters/multi-instrumentalists Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson, and inspired by soul and blues greats like the Staples Singers, Albert King, Lighting Hopkins, Jimmy Witherspoon, Roberta Flack & Etta James. They toured regionally as a duo, gaining a loyal following while developing their sound, but quickly became a trio after meeting powerhouse drummer Ezra Oklan (Nicole Atkins, Elle King) following a move to Burlington, Vt. The trio tours the East coast tirelessly, and has been nominated for nine Boston Music awards, seven Boston Phoenix awards, eight Daysie awards, and 10 New England Music awards.
Their 2018 EP “Electric Lights” was recorded live to analog tape with multi-Grammy nominated producer Joel Hamilton (Aaron Neville, The Meters, The Black Keys), and resulted in their first major label distribution deal through Orchard/Sony Music. “Dwight & Nicole are a tour-de-force that demand much wider success,” raves Steve Morse of the Boston Globe. “Poignant, hard driving, and heavenly.”
Dan Bolles, formerly of Seven Days, concurs. “Give (the band’s single) ‘Wait’ a spin, and for at least three minutes and 50 seconds, all will be right with the world.”
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm, a leading Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont. It is partnering with Catamount Arts to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy, collaborating to offer audiences increased access to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network (VAAADAN).
Dwight + Nicole Trio: Soul on a Rocket is a free show. The concert’s 6 p.m. start is one hour earlier than summer’s Final Friday showtimes, and the street will not be closed to vehicular traffic as in summer Final Friday events. A 4 p.m. Art Stroll and some promotional activities by local businesses and eateries will be included in the afternoon’s festivities. More information is at discoverstj.com.
In case of rain, the concert will take place at Catamount ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
