LITTLETON, N.H. — Dylan Connor and Loud Moon will be performing live at The Loading Dock (Mill St.) in Littleton on Oct. 16.
Dylan Connor has been a rock ‘n roller since first hearing Van Halen’s “Jump” back in ‘84. He’s a singer of clear tenor with an emotional range befitting that of his namesake Bob Dylan. Connor is set to release his 5th full-length album, and expands his sonic soundscape while sharpening his thematic focus. He also serves as Chair of Missions for the Syrian-American Council and has embarked upon humanitarian expeditions to the Syrian border to deliver aid and help raise awareness in solidarity with all those affected by the nearly decade-long war.
“If Only You’d Listen” (2019) – a single co-written and produced by Coley O’Toole – features Connor’s empathetic voice amidst an ornate, Beatles-esque arrangement. A song of stately immediacy imploring adult listeners to take action on behalf of children amidst today’s combined crises of climate change, gun violence and war, “If Only You’d Listen” has over eight million streams online.
Anchored along the Connecticut shoreline where he lives with his wife and two children, Dylan Connor teaches Latin to high schoolers in between concert performances at venues like NYC’s Rockwood Music Hall, L.A.‘s The Mint, and CT’s Fairfield Theatre Company.
Loud Moon: A husband/wife duo originating in the southwest recently relocated to St. Johnsbury, Loud Moon has been playing around area breweries as well as playing in various locations during the Littleton First Friday Arts this summer. Dre sings, fiddles a fiddle, plucks a bass, and serenades with a tune from the harmonica. Jayder is a guitar playin’ fool (mostly fool) with blues, punk, and pop influences. You can expect folk style sound with undertones of punk, country, electronica, and even hip-hop. This show will feature original music from this local duo.
