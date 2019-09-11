Early Bird Gets The Raffle Ticket Savings For Catamount Arts Fundraiser

Catamount Arts has partnered with the AutoSaver Group and Quality Mitsubishi and Burke Mountain for this year’s All-Wheel for the Arts car raffle, and tickets are available at Early Bird discount prices now through Sept. 30. The grand prize this year, valued at over $25,000, is a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with a Yakima Skybox Carbonite and a Burke Mountain ski pass for the 2019/20 season.
The winning ticket is drawn New Year’s Eve at 8:50 p.m.
Tickets are available in person at the Catamount Arts box office on Eastern Avenue, via phone at 748-2600, or online at www.catamountarts.org. When ordering online, the discount is calculated automatically at checkout.
Since 2009, Catamount’s annual All-Wheel for the Arts car raffle and Summer Solstice Tractor Raffle are among the organization’s biggest fundraisers, helping to support arts programming and education and supplying over 10 cars and tractors to grand prize winners, most of whom have been local. Every raffle win seems to have a fairy tale element: a single winning ticket bought on impulse at the last minute or a grand prize given away to a neighbor in a need.
Tickets for the 2019 All-Wheel for the Arts car raffle will be on sale for the rest of the year, but the Early Bird Special is only available through Sept. 30. To buy tickets or learn more about the grand prize 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport from Quality Mitsubishi, visit www.catamountarts.org.
