EAST BURKE — Nikki Samuels, a resident of East Burke, recently released her debut children’s book, Nature Parade. Inspired by her two young children, as well as her nature-based teaching experience, Samuels seeks to bring the wonder of the outdoors to children through the pages of her picture book.
Samuels has always been drawn to nature and education. Attending college in Maryland, she first realized her passion for teaching. After moving to New England and obtaining her MAT in Elementary Education, she moved to the Rocky Mountain West where she experienced the benefits of the outdoors for children. Recently settling in the Northeast Kingdom, Samuels is expanding her commitment to childhood education with the release of Nature Parade. She hopes this book will encourage children to get outside, play, and explore the natural wonders all around them.
Written for children ages 2-6 years old, Nature Parade is about outdoor adventure, accompanied by whimsical illustrations. With lyrical rhythm, the story follows the footsteps of a child’s favorite pair of shoes as they discover each unique sound of the outdoors and how they harmonize into one magnificent song. Perfect for young explorers, “this interactive read transforms story time with cascading sounds and movements,” she says. “Nature Parade is the perfect addition to an early-childhood and lower elementary classroom, forest school program, daycare, or home library.”
