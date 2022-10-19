Emanuel Family Band Brings Jamaican Folk Music to ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Emanuel Family Band, Vermont’s only multi-generation Jamaican band, brings its folk music sound to Catamount ArtPort for a Saturday afternoon show.
Formed in 2017 when vocalist Judi Emanuel relocated with her family from Jamaica to Shelburne, Vermont, the band plays an exciting blend of Jamaican folk and popular music featuring acoustic instruments and tight harmonies. The EFB also performs family-friendly storytelling, games, and workshops on the history of Jamaican music. Audiences love to sing and play along with the family while deepening their knowledge of Jamaican culture.
The EFB brings the warm, positive vibes of Jamaica through music and stories while addressing issues of race and gender bias and inequality. The EFB is passionate about promoting freedom, inclusion, and a sense of worthiness for all, and their overarching message is one of love and unity.
Admission is free, but tickets are required to guarantee a seat. To reserve seats to see the Emanuel Family Band at Catamount ArtPort, on October 22nd, at 7 pm, or to learn more about upcoming fall programming, visit www.catamountarts.org. Catamount ArtPort is located at the Green Mtn. Mall on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury Center. For more information about the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series or Clemmons Family Farm, visit clemmonsfamilyfarm.org.
