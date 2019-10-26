Eminent Ensemble Trio Solisti To Open NEK Classical Series Nov. 2

"The Trio Solisti really knocked it out of the park” (Peninsula Review) and will perform on Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. at South Church Building, Main St., St. Johnsbury, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series. For ticket and program information go to www.nekclassicalseries.org

The Trio Solisti, “the most exciting piano trio in America” (New Yorker), will open the 31st season of the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series on Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. at South Church Building, Main St. Johnsbury.

In their second appearance on the Series, the Trio—Maria Bachmann, violin, Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello, and Fabio Bidini, piano—will perform works of Haydn, Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Chausson. The concert’s media sponsor is Vermont Public Radio.

