Eminent Ensemble Trio Solisti To Open NEK Classical Series Nov. 2

The Trio Solisti, “the most exciting piano trio in America” (New Yorker), will open the 31st season of the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series on Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. at South Church Building, Main St. Johnsbury.
In their second appearance on the Series, the Trio—Maria Bachmann, violin, Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello, and Fabio Bidini, piano—will perform works of Haydn, Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Chausson. The concert’s media sponsor is Vermont Public Radio.
