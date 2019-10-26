At the Hardwick Town House at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, actor, comedian and burgeoning musician Rusty DeWees (also known for his “The Logger” persona) will perform his one-man Blue Collar Comedy show meets Prairie Home Companion. It’s been referred to as a very uniquely modern, yet olde-tyme traditional evening of entertainment, for all ages, longtime fans, and first timers.
Rusty says, “For the Tiny Town Tour I’ll perform an all-new set of comedy and a strong poignant piece that Vermont Farmers will especially understand. I’ll throw in a classic Logger piece or two, sing, play guitar, and of course there’ll be crowd work, so don’t come late…or sneeze if you don’t want to be in the show.” Asked why he’s settling into small venues DeWees explains “Vermont communities work hard to preserve/restore Town Halls and Granges, and I’ll be blessed to play a good number of them the next few years. Old halls, like old guitars are more fun to play, and sound better than when new. As I go forward in life, I’ll enjoy going backward in time regarding showman style and substance.”
Proceeds from ticket sales will be split 50/50 between WonderArts VT and REACH! to be used for after-school programing. .
