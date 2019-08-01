Enjoy Free Poetry Reading By U.S. Poet Laureate At Old Stone House

BROWNINGTON — On Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m., former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky will read from his work. A reception and book signing follows the reading held on the grounds of the Old Stone House Museum. This is a rare opportunity to hear this distinguished poet.
Readings are free and all are welcome. More information at www.backroadsreadings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.