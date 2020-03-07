Enjoy Irish Music By Islay Mist Ceilidh March 14

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Colebrook Country Club beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, as the region’s Celtic ensemble gathers in town to celebrate the music of the Emerald Isle.
Islay Mist Ceilidh will perform Irish tunes with a successive blast of jigs, reels, airs and some familiar tunes with which to sing along. The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts will be hosting this lively St. Patrick’s Day gathering.
Islay Mist Ceilidh includes fiddlers, guitarists, bodhrans, flutes and penny whistle. It brings together musicians from all over northern New Hampshire who at first started out playing Celtic music together for fun. That fun has grown to include numerous gigs at various venues and events; the band plays several times a year at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center Inn in Crawford Notch, at the Lancaster Fair, and for the past three years has been among the headliners at the annual First Night North New Year’s Eve celebration in St. Johnsbury. The group recently played at the First Day celebration on New Year’s Day in Colebrook helping launch the town’s 250th anniversary celebration.
Noted Charlie Jordan, president, Great North Woods Committee for the Arts, “Come along and join the fun and don’t forget to wear your green… Whether you’re of Irish heritage or just Irish for the day, you will have a great time—and that’s no blarney.”
Secure advance tickets online at www.gnwca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.