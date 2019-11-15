The NEK Wind Symphony Fall Concert that was postponed due to weather on Veterans Day has been rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.
The concert will be given in the North Country Union Junior High cafeteria in Derby. The all-American program includes an extensive medley of tunes from World War I, a setting of American folk songs, and several other pop songs from the pens of Hoagy Carmichael and Harold Arlen.
