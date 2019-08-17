Enjoy Next Film In White Mountain Jewish Film Festival

“Trumbo,” a portrait of the infamous Hollywood blacklist, is next in the White Mountain Jewish Film Festival line-up at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The film begins at 7 p.m.
In 1947, Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) was Hollywood’s top screenwriter until he and other artists were jailed and blacklisted for their political beliefs. “Trumbo,” directed by Jay Roach and written by John McNamara, is set in the late 40s-early 50s and tells the story of Trumbo and others who stood up to Congress over what they felt was an illegal investigation and censorship of people’s beliefs and free speech during the Second Red Scare after WWII.
Congress, as well as many members of the Hollywood elite, unjustly blacklisted writers, actors, directors, and others identified as Communists.
Using words and wit, Trumbo ultimately wins two Academy Awards and exposes the absurdity and injustice under the blacklist which entangled everyone, including gossip columnist Hedda Hopper (Helen Mirren), Orson Welles, Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn, Charlie Chaplain, Lena Horne, and John Wayne.
Prior to the playing of the film, Rick Winston will define the background for the film as well as that period of history in the country. He is the author of “Red Scare in the Green Mountains: Vermont in the McCarthy Era 1946-1960.”
Winston was the co-owner of Montpelier’s Savoy Theater for 29 years, and he served as programming director for the Green Mountain Film Festival for 14 years. He has taught film history at Burlington College, Community College of Vermont, Goddard College, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and he has presented film history lectures throughout Vermont.
Tickets are available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.