Enjoy Pink Martini’s Home For The Holidays On Thursday

Catamount Arts will present Home for the Holidays: A Pink Martini Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 17-19, as part of the KCP Presents Performing Arts Series. An online event, the show will air twice, 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. It will remain available for viewing for 48 hours after completion of the second broadcast.
“Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure,” says bandleader/pianist Thomas Lauderdale. “If the United Nations had a house band in 1962…we’d be that band.”
Featuring a dozen musicians, with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages on six continents. After making its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998, the band has gone on to play with more than 50 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.
Pink Martini has released 11 studio albums on its own independent label Heinz Records (named after Lauderdale’s dog), selling over 3 million albums worldwide. In 2019, the band released two EPs featuring the vocals of Pink Martini’s newest members Jimmie Herrod and Edna Vazquez. Both vocalist have toured with the band for the past year and are officially part of the group with the release of Herrod’s EP “Tomorrow” and Vaquez’s “Besame Mucho,” both of which were co-produced by Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes.
Pink Martini’s most recent St. Johnsbury appearance, in 2019, was a sell-out show at Fuller Hall and included a guest appearance by Danville High student and Kingdom All Star Liza Morse as well as a full-house singalong of Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman (Hear Me Roar).”
For more information about Home for the Holidays: A Pink Martini Holiday Spectacular, available Dec. 17 through the 19th, including how to buy tickets, visit www.catamountarts.org.
