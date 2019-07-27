Ensemble Aubade To Perform Chamber Music Aug. 2

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Ensemble Aubade, featuring Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, piano, makes their debut appearance in the Sounds in the Sanctuary Concert Series at 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, in the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation Sanctuary, 39 Strawberry Hill in Bethlehem. Their concert of chamber music spanning four centuries includes works of C.P.E. Bach, Carl Maria von Weber, Robert Russell Bennett, and Karl Henning.
Based in Boston, Ensemble Aubade performs across the United States in such distinguished venues as the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Robert H. Wood Great Artists Series in Western New York, the Master Arts Series in Knoxville, the Redeemer Concert Series in Atlanta, Westminster Fine Arts in Des Moines, the Mississippi Chambre Music Guild in Jackson, MS, the Morton Arboretum outside of Chicago, Grace University in Omaha, and the Chamber Music Society of Central Kentucky.
The program offers a wide range of repertoire from different styles and centuries. The earliest piece on the program is Carl Phillip Emmanuel Bach’s “Quartet in D Major Wq 94,” one of three quartets for keyboard that he wrote in 1788, the last year of his life. Flutist Peter H. Bloom explains, “The left and right hands of the keyboard player function as separate instrumental voices, creating a ‘quartet’ for three musicians. The piece anticipates the passionate sonic gestures that we hear in Haydn, then Beethoven, and then von Weber.”
With the theme of music for friends, the ensemble performs selections from “Post Cards to Old Friends” by the famous Broadway arranger Robert Russell Bennett, who wrote vivid tributes to his colleagues George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Noel Coward and other great tunesmiths of the 20th century.
“Oxygen Footprint,” written for the ensemble in 2016 by their friend and colleague, American composer Karl Henning, continues the theme of friends. Bloom describes the seven-minute piece as a “ballet suite in miniature, with shifting rhythms and frequent syncopation – lively, energetic and captivating.”
Ensemble Aubade closes the program with a treat for the audience, one of the masterpieces of 19th century Romanticism, Carl Maria von Weber’s “Trio Opus 63 in G Minor.” This dramatic and virtuosic piece was written for von Weber’s friend and colleague Anton Bernhard Fürstenau, one of the most prominent flutists in 19th century Europe.
