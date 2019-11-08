The Top of the Common Committee seeks entries into their Gingerbread Creation Contest which will be on display and judged at the Lunenburg Primary School on Dec. 7, as part of the annual Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar. The school is located at 49 Bobbin Mill Road, off Route 2.
Winners will be chosen by “Peoples’ Choice” votes, cast during the Bazaar. Ribbons will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. on the afternoon of the Bazaar. Entrants should plan on picking up their entries by 3:15 p.m. unless other arrangements are made at the time of registration.
Rules of the contest
• No age limit or fee for entering this contest;
• Not limited to Lunenburg or to Vermont residents;
• One entry per participant;
• Platform on which the entry sits (baking sheet, cardboard, wood, etc.) can have a maximum measurement of 16 inches x 16 inches;
• Creation and enhancements (pretzels, candy, etc.) must be edible – no supports such as cardboard or toothpicks;
• Entries need to be registered on Friday evening, Dec. 6, between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Do not affix your name to your entry;
• Creations can be constructed by using any homemade or purchased cookies/crackers or a combination of both;
• Creations are not limited to house designs. Be creative;
• The contest committee will determine the placement of each entry into one of the following divisions for judging 1) beginner 2) intermediate 3) advanced.
Any questions about the contest should be directed to Pat at 802-892-7782.
