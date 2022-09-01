ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has opened online registration for EPIC Music, intensive string instrument and ensemble instruction for students in grades four and up.
Starting Sept. 12, EPIC Music will take place Mondays through Thursdays, 3:30 p.m, at two locations. Monday and Wednesday lessons will be at St. Johnsbury School, and Tuesday and Thursday at Union Baptist Church in Waterford.
All students in grades four and up, regardless of where they attend school, are eligible to join EPIC Music as long as they can commit to two days per week for the entire school year. Violin Ensemble for first-time participants or those with less than six months of violin instruction will meet Mondays from 3:30-5 p.m. at St. Johnsbury School. They will join Orchestra on Thursday afternoons when they reach a comfortable level of mastery.
Private lessons and small ensemble practice will take place Tuesdays at Union Baptist Church, Wednesdays at St. Johnsbury School, and Thursdays at Union Baptist Church. Orchestra rehearsal will take place for all participating students on Thursdays at Union Baptist Church from 3:30-5 p.m. Students who have played with EPIC Music for one year or more may choose to keep studying violin or try viola or cello.
Participants will have occasional Saturday music gatherings with other local strings students and regular public performances and casual “informances.”
Information about tuition, financial aid, and registration can be found at catamountarts.org. Registration closes on Sept. 9.
EPIC Music is a program of Catamount Arts, in partnership with the St. Johnsbury School, Northeast Kingdom Community Orchestra, and Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
