Mandolinist Alan Epstein and Fiddler Ellen Carlson, performers and teachers of American bluegrass music, will play a special 90-minute Folk/Bluegrass Concert at the Tillotson Center on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
The concert will be held on the eve of their sold-out Bluegrass Jam Camp using the Wernick Method, the fourth such clinic hosted at the Tillotson Center. Joining them on Friday at the jam camp will be Bob Amos, an award-winning musician, songwriter, educator and producer.
Epstein started playing mandolin in college in the early 1970s when his father bought him his first mandolin. Since that time, he has studied with some of the world’s top mandolin players and has played in bluegrass bands in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York. In 2017, Epstein released two recordings highlighting his diverse style of mandolin playing, “Sunset on Meriden Hill” a mandolin and guitar instrumental recording with Jim Prendergast on guitar and “That Lonesome Bluegrass Sound” featuring Epstein singing and playing mandolin on bluegrass standards.
Carlson has played with bluegrass, swing, western swing, country, Irish, blues, rock and square dance bands. She started and leads the NH Fiddle Ensemble with over 100 members. This group raises over $20,000 for various not-for-profits in the state of New Hampshire each year. She has run Fiddleheads JamCamp for over 20 years with musician Kathy Sommer. Carlson is also a member of the NH State Council on the Arts Education Roster.
