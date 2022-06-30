‘Eurydice’ Opens Weathervane Season

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — The Weathervane Theatre is opening its 57th repertory season on July 1 with Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed Eurydice. This visually stunning transformation of the classic Greek myth runs in alternating repertory through Aug. 5.
This contemporary adaptation of the Orpheus and Eurydice story shifts the focus to its heroine, Eurydice, reimagining this timeless love story through humor, music, romance, and stunning visual and technical effects. Responsible for the visual and technical effects are Eurydice’s design team of Ian Evans (projections), Scout Hough (lighting, technical direction), Hillary Jeffers (wigs), Robert Salerno (sound) and Rien Schlecht (set and costumes).
“We want to achieve something on the Weathervane stage that’s never been done before,” said Schlecht, Weathervane’s longtime resident designer.
By creating a set that essentially makes the stage disappear, Schlecht and her fellow designers want to challenge people’s idea of the Underworld, turning a world that is usually conceived as dark and scary as bright and full of light and color. Inspired by Ancient Greek architecture couture, Schlect’s costumes utilize unconventional materials like bubble wrap and lights. Other technical elements incorporated into Eurydice not normally seen on the Weathervane stage include an elevator and water.
“I don’t think I could be more excited about this,” said producing director Ethan Paulini. “I’ve been amazed at watching this creative team build something from scratch. Our audiences are in for something really special.”
Eurydice is directed by Jorge Donoso and features an original soundscape composed by Ira Kramer. Kara Procell is the production stage manager.
Headlining Eurydice is Juliana Chimenti (last seen in Weathervane’s Million Dollar Quartet) as Eurydice, newcomer Ephraim Takyi as Orpheus, and Weathervane’s associate artistic director Robert H. Fowler as Father.
Performances are open to full capacity. The theatre has an air purification system that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or high level risk for Covid-19.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person.
