Event At Barton Library In Honor Of Indigenous People’s Day

On Monday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. in recognition of Indigenous People’s Day, Pete Cocoros will honor his friend Joe Medicine Crow at the Barton Public Library with a presentation of his interview with him in the year 2000. After the interview is played, Cocoros will show some of his photos taken in Montana in the area of Little Big Horn that include battle re-enactment scenes. All are welcome and light refreshments will be provided.

