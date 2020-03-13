LYNDON — Manhattan-based singer-songwriter Evie Joy will perform with her ukulele and keyboard at 8 p.m. March 26 at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
The performance, at The Hive at Theodore N. Vail Center, is free for the public.
Evie Joy, who gave up opera for what she calls “ukulele rap,” tours around the world with her uke named Ed. She is known for performing barefoot, taking tap-dance breaks and adding one-liners between verses.
For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/Events.
