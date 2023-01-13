Exhibit Opens At NVRH’s Gray Gallery
This compilation of covers is an example of the art on display at NVRH's Gray Gallery. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) premiered an exhibit “The Vermonter” by Barclay Tucker and his NVU-Lyndon illustration and animation students. The exhibit runs until Feb. 27.

