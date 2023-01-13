Exhibit Opens At NVRH’s Gray Gallery

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) premiered an exhibit “The Vermonter” by Barclay Tucker and his NVU-Lyndon illustration and animation students. The exhibit runs until Feb. 27.
Since 2017, Tucker’s illustration and animation students have been creating cover illustrations for the fictional magazine The Vermonter. The idea of this project came from a love of The New Yorker cover illustrations.
“One of the joys of putting this exhibit together was to be reminded of the incredible illustrators we have now and have had in the past,” Tucker said. “It is also exciting to see the wide range of approaches in both styles and subject matter.”
Tucker received his Master of Arts from Syracuse University and a Master of Fine Art from Hartford Arts School, University of Hartford. In addition to teaching, he maintains a freelance illustration and design business. He has illustrated educational books for Good Sound Publishing and HEC and has designed logos for local Vermont companies.
Artists featured in “The Vermonter” exhibit include Renee Chaple, Garret Davis, Wayland Falco, Becca Fauteux, Samson Fickes, Precious Flores, Ben Gazda, William Gilbert, McKenna Griswold, Doug Kimball, Jet Magri, Chibi Miller, Yvette Moran, Brianna Orben, Cheyenne-Autumn Reilly, Gabe Robbins, Victoria Rose, Chance Rowe, Eve Roy, Sophia Ruiz, Erica Shea, Gywn Sheperd, Sebastian Siegfried, Meghan Smith, Baclay Tucker and Liz Venus.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery is on the hospital’s main floor. A short video of the exhibit is on the gallery webpage at bit.ly/NVRHGrayGallery. Pieces are not for purchase. For more information, contact gallery curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or 802-748-7313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.